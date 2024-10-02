The United States intercepts Iranian missiles launched toward Israel

US forces intercepted Iranian missiles launched toward Israel. This was reported by the Pentagon, UNN reports.

Details

U.S. forces in the Middle East intercepted numerous missiles fired by Iran toward Israel, reaffirming Washington's commitment to partner with Tel Aviv in its defense.

In a statement issued by the Department of Defense, this act of aggression by Iran was called "outrageous" and Tehran was called upon to stop any further attacks, including those by its proxy terrorist groups.

The Pentagon spokesperson expressed pride in the skills and bravery of U.S. troops who helped save lives from Iran's attack today.

Washington also assured of further support for Israel's self-defense and deterrence of potential escalation of the conflict.

