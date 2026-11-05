The U.S. imposes new sanctions against Cuba - media

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

On Thursday, the United States announced a decision that paves the way for the introduction of sanctions against sectors of the Cuban economy related to electronics, manufacturing, the maritime industry and technology, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

The publication, citing data from the U.S. Treasury Department, notes that the decision was made against the backdrop of the U.S. introduction of new sanctions concerning Cuba and applying to individuals and legal entities.

A U.S. court has issued an arrest warrant for former Cuban leader Raúl Castro — media

To recall

According to media reports, the U.S. Army Reserve is examining the possibility of providing the Southern Command with military police, medical, engineering and logistics units as part of planning potential actions regarding Cuba. At the same time, U.S. President Donald Trump said that he expects to reach an agreement with Havana without using military force.