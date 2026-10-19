A U.S. court has issued an arrest warrant for former Cuban leader Raúl Castro — media

Raúl Castro

A court in the state of Florida issued a decision to arrest 95-year-old Raúl Castro, who until 2021 was the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, UNN reports, citing DW and the Miami Herald, UNN reports.

Details

According to the U.S. court, there are sufficient grounds to believe that in 1996 Raúl Castro entered into a criminal conspiracy with Cuban intelligence agents to commit first-degree murder.

US announces charges against former Cuban President Raúl Castro

That year, Cuban fighter jets shot down two civilian Cessna aircraft belonging to the humanitarian organization Brothers to the Rescue over the Florida Straits. The aircraft had been searching the sea for Cuban refugees in distress. Three U.S. citizens and one Cuban citizen were killed. Raúl Castro was Cuba's defense minister at the time.

He was charged in May. Shortly after the United States conducted a military operation in Venezuela and captured its ruler, Nicolás Maduro, Donald Trump threatened Cuba to "make a deal while there is still time."

The United States expanded sanctions against Cuba — Raúl Castro’s grandson is among those targeted by the restrictions