So that force majeure events can be forecast, an important feature may appear in the Ukrzaliznytsia app

Illustrative photo

The Ukrzaliznytsia app will introduce a feature showing the average number of evacuation stops and delays for a selected train. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia’s press service, according to UNN.

It is now possible to see the average number of evacuation stops and delays for a selected train in the Ukrzaliznytsia app. We used averaged statistics for the past 10 days to ensure the data is as up-to-date as possible, but we emphasize that this is neither a guarantee nor a promise, but rather reference information for forecasting force majeure situations during a journey - Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

The company added that it had significantly reduced the share of delays in October, but safety remains a priority.

As a reminder

The Cabinet of Ministers established the procedure for the operation of rail transport during yellow and red levels of an air raid alert. In particular, at the yellow level, train movement and the boarding and disembarking of passengers are permitted, whereas in the event of a red level, boarding and disembarking are suspended, and passengers and employees must proceed to shelters.