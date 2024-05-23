The situation on the battlefield, army supplies and Russia's plans to disrupt the Peace Summit: Zelensky holds a meeting of the Stavka

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Chiefs of Staff. Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and heads of intelligence agencies Kyrylo Budanov and Oleh Ivashchenko reported. They discussed the situation on the battlefield and the enemy's plans to disrupt the Peace Summit, UNN reports.

The scene. An in-person report by Chief Commander Oleksandr Syrsky, who was in Kharkiv region all these days and was in charge of the region's defense. A complete picture of the fighting in the Kharkiv sector and Donbas. The intention of the occupiers is clear: to pull our forces to the north in order to advance in the east. We know how to respond - Zelensky said on Telegram.

According to the President, there was also a report by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on the provision of the army with everything necessary. Schedules for the delivery of weapons from the already announced and expected aid packages from our partners.

As well as an online report by the head of the State Border Guard Service, Serhiy Deineka. He continues to work on the ground in the border regions: Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions.

"Intelligence reports: Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Ivashchenko. In addition to Russia's plans on the battlefield, intelligence officers received a lot of data on the strategy to disrupt the Peace Summit. This has become the main task of Russian diplomacy and foreign intelligence in the near future," the President summarized.

