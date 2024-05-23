ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Zelensky reacts to Russian strike on Kharkiv and region: called for greater determination from world leaders to protect against terror

Zelensky reacts to Russian strike on Kharkiv and region: called for greater determination from world leaders to protect against terror

Zelensky condemned the brutal Russian missile attack on Kharkiv and Liubotyn, which killed and injured people, and called for more global resolve in the fight against terrorism.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's attack on Kharkiv and Lyubotyn in Kharkiv region, UNN reports.

An extremely brutal Russian attack against Kharkiv and Lyubotyn - according to preliminary data, 15 missiles at once. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. Emergency services are already at the sites of the attacks, and everyone who has suffered will be provided with the necessary assistance. Russian terrorists are taking advantage of the fact that Ukraine still lacks sufficient air defense protection and a reliable ability to destroy terrorist launchers exactly where they are located - near our borders. And this is a weakness - not our weakness, but the weakness of the world, which for three years has not dared to treat terrorists exactly as they deserve

- Zelensky said in a social media post.

The President emphasized that "terror must lose everywhere - in any conditions, on any continent". "And this is our common duty - of everyone in the world who has the ability to protect life from terror. Ukraine is doing everything it can. I am grateful to everyone who helps us. But we need more determination. And it is from the leaders of the world," Zelensky emphasized.

Julia Shramko

volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

