Zelensky reacts to Russian strike on Kharkiv and region: called for greater determination from world leaders to protect against terror

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's attack on Kharkiv and Lyubotyn in Kharkiv region, UNN reports.

An extremely brutal Russian attack against Kharkiv and Lyubotyn - according to preliminary data, 15 missiles at once. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. Emergency services are already at the sites of the attacks, and everyone who has suffered will be provided with the necessary assistance. Russian terrorists are taking advantage of the fact that Ukraine still lacks sufficient air defense protection and a reliable ability to destroy terrorist launchers exactly where they are located - near our borders. And this is a weakness - not our weakness, but the weakness of the world, which for three years has not dared to treat terrorists exactly as they deserve - Zelensky said in a social media post.

The President emphasized that "terror must lose everywhere - in any conditions, on any continent". "And this is our common duty - of everyone in the world who has the ability to protect life from terror. Ukraine is doing everything it can. I am grateful to everyone who helps us. But we need more determination. And it is from the leaders of the world," Zelensky emphasized.

