Ukraine is negotiating with partners to get the possibility of using Western weapons against Russia - Zelensky

Ukraine has never used Western weapons to strike Russia, but negotiations are underway with partners to get such an opportunity. This was stated in an interview with Reuters by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, reports UNN.

the Russians said in different directions that Kharkiv is not their target. They started saying all this after they were forced to stop and reduce their offensive actions in the Kharkiv region. That is, they are engaged in a zone that they have already promoted and they had messages in the media that such a sanitary zone is so that we can not hit the territory of Russia. It is clear that we do not have such long-range weapons as the Russians, unfortunately. We have never used Western weapons on the territory of Russia, because we do not have an acceptance for this. We can't risk the entire volume of weapons (...). Yes, we are negotiating with our partners so that we can use the accumulation of Russian equipment on the border Zelensky said.

He added that so far there is no positive trend in this direction.

Recall

Vladimir Zelensky criticized Western allies for taking too long to decide on military assistance to Ukraine, offering them to provide air support by shooting down Russian missiles over Ukrainian territory.