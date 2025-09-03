$41.370.05
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
06:20 AM • 2804 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526
06:16 AM • 8394 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
06:00 AM • 10391 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rules
September 2, 11:50 AM • 66658 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellite
September 2, 11:02 AM • 100017 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests Suspect
September 2, 10:24 AM • 136427 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in Montenegro
September 2, 08:46 AM • 149304 views
Demanding and financially literate: how "Generation Z" challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 79533 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General Staff
September 2, 06:00 AM • 142671 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the President
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperation
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
06:16 AM • 8402 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rules
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellite
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in Montenegro
The situation in the energy system after the shelling is balanced, no restrictions are foreseen - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

In Ukraine, the energy system is balanced, no planned restrictions for consumers are foreseen. Specialists continue to restore infrastructure and prepare for the heating season.

The situation in the energy system after the shelling is balanced, no restrictions are foreseen - Ministry of Energy

In Ukraine, the situation in the energy system, against the backdrop of a massive Russian attack, is balanced, and no planned restrictions for consumers are foreseen. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

Generation and consumption

Specialists continue to restore the energy infrastructure that was damaged as a result of shelling. All necessary measures are being applied to maintain the stable operation of the energy system. As of September 3, the system is balanced, and no planned restrictions for consumers are foreseen.

- the message says.

Planned technical measures are underway to prepare the energy infrastructure for the heating season.

The Ministry of Energy urges consumers to use electricity rationally, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system.

Situation at ZNPP

The water level in the cooling pond is 13.54 m. This is sufficient to meet the station's needs.

- informs the Ministry of Energy.

Addition

On the night of September 3, Russians carried out another massive shelling of Ukraine using 526 air attack means. Hits were recorded from 3 missiles and 69 attack UAVs at 14 locations, and debris fell at 14 locations.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is preparing an information alibi for further strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities.

On September 1, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff, where many details regarding preparations for the heating season were discussed.

The President identified three main points that were considered at the Staff meeting. Among them are energy preparation, procurement of additional air defense systems, and necessary gas volumes.

Anna Murashko

