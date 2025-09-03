The situation in the energy system after the shelling is balanced, no restrictions are foreseen - Ministry of Energy

In Ukraine, the situation in the energy system, against the backdrop of a massive Russian attack, is balanced, and no planned restrictions for consumers are foreseen. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

Generation and consumption

Specialists continue to restore the energy infrastructure that was damaged as a result of shelling. All necessary measures are being applied to maintain the stable operation of the energy system. As of September 3, the system is balanced, and no planned restrictions for consumers are foreseen. - the message says.

Planned technical measures are underway to prepare the energy infrastructure for the heating season.

The Ministry of Energy urges consumers to use electricity rationally, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system.

Situation at ZNPP

The water level in the cooling pond is 13.54 m. This is sufficient to meet the station's needs. - informs the Ministry of Energy.

Addition

On the night of September 3, Russians carried out another massive shelling of Ukraine using 526 air attack means. Hits were recorded from 3 missiles and 69 attack UAVs at 14 locations, and debris fell at 14 locations.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is preparing an information alibi for further strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities.

On September 1, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff, where many details regarding preparations for the heating season were discussed.

The President identified three main points that were considered at the Staff meeting. Among them are energy preparation, procurement of additional air defense systems, and necessary gas volumes.