The situation at the front is very difficult - co-founder of DeepStateMAP

The situation at the front is very complicated. There are a lot of areas of active fighting. This was announced by the co-founder of the DeepStateMAP map Roman Pohorilyi during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Regarding the situation at the front. I'll limit myself to the word "difficult". Very complicated. There are very different sections of the frontline, which have their own characteristics of fighting, their own dynamics - Pogorely said.

He noted that there are a lot of areas of active fighting starting from Vuhledar, which is gaining momentum and becoming hotter, and this was facilitated by certain reasons, including the Russians' access to the Vuhledar-Vodyane-Kostiantynivka highway, the accumulation of the group, which is now activating, taking advantage of the favorable situation.

This is the area of Maryinka, in particular the fighting in Krasnohorivka and Maksymilianivka towards Kurakhove. These are the hottest areas of the frontline, Toretsk and Pokrovsk, including fighting in many settlements in the area, and unfortunately the situation is not just difficult, but it is deteriorating more and more every day. These are the battles for Chasiv Yar, the Siversk area. Kharkiv and Luhansk regions, where some fighting continues, in particular in the area of Pishchane and Sinkivka near Kupyansk. That is, there are many of these phases, and all of this is happening under great pressure from the enemy using a huge amount of resources - Pohorilyi said.

Addendum

On September 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russians had not advanced in the Pokrovsk sector for two days despite the difficult situation.