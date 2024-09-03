Terrorists advance in New York and Prechystivka, Donetsk region - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
According to DeepState, the enemy made advances in the towns of New York and Prechystivka. The line of contact near Lyman Pervyi and Vodyane is being clarified, and relative stabilization of the front is observed near Halytsynivka.
Recall
According to the General Staff, 55 engagements took place in the Pokrovsk sector in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Myrolyubivka, Novohrodivka, Krutyi Yar, Hrodivka, Mykhailivka and Selydove.
