Terrorists advance in New York and Prechystivka, Donetsk region - DeepState

The occupiers have advanced in New York and Prechystivka. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

The enemy advanced in New York and Prechystivka. The line of contact near Lyman Pervyi and Vodiane is being clarified. Relative stabilization of the front near Halytsynivka - DeepState.

Recall

According to the General Staff, 55 engagements took place in the Pokrovsk sector in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Myrolyubivka, Novohrodivka, Krutyi Yar, Hrodivka, Mykhailivka and Selydove.

