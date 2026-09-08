The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police exposed five mobilization evasion schemes in five regions of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police have blocked five new schemes to evade military service and mobilization and detained 11 organizers of the schemes in various regions of Ukraine. The SBU reports this, UNN reports.

Details

The suspects were detained in the Lviv, Rivne, Donetsk, Cherkasy, and Kirovohrad regions. It is reported that, for amounts ranging from $5,000 to $22,000, the individuals involved helped persons liable for military service to "dodge" conscription and illegally leave the country.

Among the organizers of the scheme were representatives of the criminal underworld who involved members of the Military Medical Commissions, officials of hospitals and military units, as well as employees of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers, in the illegal activities. For amounts of up to $20,000, the suspects provided clients with a full "package of services"—from obtaining medical certificates declaring them unfit for service, with the assignment of the second disability group, to "striking" conscripts off the military register on health grounds - the SBU reported.

All those detained were notified of suspicion, in accordance with the crimes committed, under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 3 of Article 332 (illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine);

Part 3 of Article 369-2 (abuse of influence combined with demanding an undue advantage);

Parts 1 and 2 of Article 255 (establishment and leadership of a criminal organization, as well as participation in it);

Part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period).

The suspects face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

In the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, military personnel of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers were notified of suspicion of beating civilians during mobilization activities. The head of one of the district Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center departments was also notified of suspicion.