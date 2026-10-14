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The SBU and police applied a new article of the Criminal Code against a fraudulent call center for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

The SBU and National Police exposed a fraudulent call center in the Lviv region and detained three participants. Victims were robbed through malicious files and crypto-assets.

The SBU and police applied a new article of the Criminal Code against a fraudulent call center for the first time

The Security Service and the National Police have applied a new article of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for the first time. Law enforcement officers uncovered a covert call center in the Lviv region, the SBU press center reports, according to UNN.

Details

The investigation established that the suspects gained unauthorized access to the funds of citizens of Ukraine and EU countries and then appropriated them.

To find potential victims, the perpetrators created fake accounts of women on social media and dating platforms. After establishing contact, the perpetrators sent their interlocutors malicious files disguised as Google Photos of attractive girls. Once such a file was opened, software was installed on the victim’s device that provided hidden remote control over the gadget

 - the SBU reported.

They cashed out the stolen money through an illegal currency exchange office, using crypto-assets. Three suspects were detained "red-handed" on the premises of the call center.

They were notified of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Parts 1 and 2 of Article 255-4 (creation of an electronic-communications fraud organized group, leadership of it or its structural unit, as well as participation in such a group);
    • Part 5 of Article 190 (fraud);
      • Part 5 of Article 361 (unauthorized interference with the operation of information (automated), electronic communications, and information and communication systems, and electronic communications networks).

        Context

        The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported strengthening liability for electronic-communications fraud and the activities of fraudulent call centers. The relevant Law No. 10190 was adopted in its entirety on September 16.

        Later, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyCrimes and emergenciesTechnologies
        Laws
        Cyberattack
        Social network
        National Police of Ukraine
        Lviv Oblast
        Security Service of Ukraine
        Verkhovna Rada
        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
        Ukraine