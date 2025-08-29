The Russian Federation will do everything to prevent a meeting at the leaders' level from taking place - President of Ukraine

$41.260.06
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 608 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
12:28 PM • 9860 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildren
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 12664 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchange
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM • 15142 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 32301 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM • 30431 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 45873 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidy
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 67269 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 64513 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 158883 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
Exclusives
Ukrainian soldier survived torture by occupiers in Donetsk region: details of another Russian war crime
Over 60 Ukrainian prisoners of war identified in a penal colony in Chechnya: what is known about their fate
General Staff on the phalanges of fingers of Ukrainian soldiers handed over by Wagner mercenaries: negotiation processes are underway
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of Ukraine
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviation
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviation
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of Ukraine
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildren
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchange
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 12667 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th place
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloring
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TV
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement
Mi-8
Facebook
The Times
Starlink
Fox News

The Russian Federation will do everything to prevent a meeting at the leaders' level from taking place - President of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Kremlin will do everything to prevent a meeting with Putin from taking place. Russia may propose a new level of negotiations to delay the leaders' meeting.

The Russian Federation will do everything to prevent a meeting at the leaders' level from taking place - President of Ukraine

The Kremlin will do everything to prevent a meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from taking place. The Ukrainian leader stated this during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy commented on whether there are signs that Putin is preparing to meet with him.

What I think is happening. Two parallel processes. They are thinking about how this meeting is possible, but first and foremost, they will do everything to prevent it from happening. Because they will do everything to prevent our meeting from happening, but if the pieces fall into place... The Global South and the USA must now play their role for the pieces to fall into place.

- said Zelenskyy.

Addition

Zelenskyy noted that Russia might propose a new level of negotiations to delay a meeting at the leader level, as the Kremlin wants to postpone possible sanctions from the United States.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz believes that a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin will not take place.

The Kremlin commented on Merz's assumption that a meeting between the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy might not take place, assuring that the possibility of a meeting is "not ruled out," again repeating "but" in the form of a condition for such negotiations.

Anna Murashko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Friedrich Merz
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States