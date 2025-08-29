The Russian Federation will do everything to prevent a meeting at the leaders' level from taking place - President of Ukraine

The Kremlin will do everything to prevent a meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from taking place. The Ukrainian leader stated this during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy commented on whether there are signs that Putin is preparing to meet with him.

What I think is happening. Two parallel processes. They are thinking about how this meeting is possible, but first and foremost, they will do everything to prevent it from happening. Because they will do everything to prevent our meeting from happening, but if the pieces fall into place... The Global South and the USA must now play their role for the pieces to fall into place. - said Zelenskyy.

Addition

Zelenskyy noted that Russia might propose a new level of negotiations to delay a meeting at the leader level, as the Kremlin wants to postpone possible sanctions from the United States.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz believes that a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin will not take place.

The Kremlin commented on Merz's assumption that a meeting between the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy might not take place, assuring that the possibility of a meeting is "not ruled out," again repeating "but" in the form of a condition for such negotiations.