Russia attacked Ukraine with two missiles including ballistic one; 124 of 150 drones neutralized

Russia launched a ballistic missile, another missile and 150 drones at Ukraine overnight; 124 of them were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, according to UNN.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of August 25 (since 18:00 on August 24), the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Rostov Oblast, a Kh-31P guided aviation missile from Bryansk Oblast, as well as 150 Shahed-type attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera UAVs and Parody-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk, and Hvardiiske – the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 124 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south and east of the country. Impacts by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 17 locations, as well as the falling of downed objects (debris) at 7 locations