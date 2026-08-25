Crossing point on border with Moldova suspended operations following Russian drone attack
Kyiv • UNN
Due to infrastructure damage after the Russian attack, the crossing point is temporarily closed. Customs formalities are not being carried out.
The "Vynohradivka – Vulcănești" checkpoint on the border between Ukraine and Moldova is temporarily not operating due to the aftermath of an enemy attack, the State Customs Service reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.
As a result of another Russian attack by strike drones, the infrastructure of the international "Vynohradivka – Vulcănești" checkpoint, located on the Ukrainian-Moldovan border, was damaged. Traffic through the checkpoint is currently suspended, and customs formalities are not being carried out
Citizens and carriers were asked to take this information into account when planning routes and to choose other operating checkpoints for crossing the Ukrainian-Moldovan border.
The resumption of the checkpoint's operation will be announced separately.
Russia attacked border crossing with Moldova; operations have been suspended21.08.26, 08:20 • 24834 views