Russia attacked border crossing with Moldova; operations have been suspended

Photo: t.me/DPSUkr

Russia attacked the "Tabaki" checkpoint in Odesa region on the border of Ukraine and Moldova; its operation has been suspended, the State Border Guard Service reported on Friday, UNN writes.

The "Tabaki" checkpoint in Odesa region was damaged as a result of an enemy attack - the State Border Guard Service reported.

According to the State Border Guard Service, "during the night of August 21, the enemy attacked the Bolhrad and Izmail districts of Odesa region with 'Shaheds'."

"As a result of the attack, the infrastructure of the international 'Tabaki' checkpoint on the border with Moldova was hit. The buildings and structures of the checkpoint were damaged. Fires that broke out at the facilities were contained by employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine," the statement said.

Currently, the passage of people and vehicles through the "Tabaki" checkpoint is not being carried out. The Moldovan side has been informed about the situation, the State Border Guard Service indicated.

Transport is being redirected to other checkpoints, it was noted.

Travelers are asked to take this information into account when planning trips.

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