The Russian army attacked a Lyceum and kindergarten in Nikopol at night

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 71784 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 80350 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 100784 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 178583 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 224079 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 137991 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 365597 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180987 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149234 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197706 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.6m/s
42%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 53165 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 60589 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 79207 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 64338 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 18362 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 71784 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 66520 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 80350 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 81296 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 100784 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 7210 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 10417 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14769 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35983 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37691 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The Russian army attacked a Lyceum and kindergarten in Nikopol at night

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23385 views

The Russian army attacked a Lyceum, kindergarten and residential buildings in Nikopol and Marganets with artillery and kamikaze drones.

The Russian army attacked a Lyceum and kindergarten in Nikopol at night

Late in the evening, air defense was operating in the Dnipropetrovsk region. In the Kryvyi Rih district, an enemy Shahed was shot down. This was announced by the head of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

Also in the evening, the enemy attacked Nikopol with heavy artillery. The Lyceum and kindergarten were damaged. 5 high-rise buildings were disfigured. There is also a non-residential building and 2 cars.

In the morning, the Russians hit the Marganets community with a kamikaze drone and artillery.

According to preliminary data, no one was injured.

Invaders hit Zaporizhia region 295 times27.06.24, 07:13 • 23917 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
Marhanets
Nikopol, Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40