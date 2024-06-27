The Russian army attacked a Lyceum and kindergarten in Nikopol at night

Late in the evening, air defense was operating in the Dnipropetrovsk region. In the Kryvyi Rih district, an enemy Shahed was shot down. This was announced by the head of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

Also in the evening, the enemy attacked Nikopol with heavy artillery. The Lyceum and kindergarten were damaged. 5 high-rise buildings were disfigured. There is also a non-residential building and 2 cars.

In the morning, the Russians hit the Marganets community with a kamikaze drone and artillery.

According to preliminary data, no one was injured.

Invaders hit Zaporizhia region 295 times