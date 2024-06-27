Invaders hit Zaporizhia region 295 times
Kyiv • UNN
The invaders carried out 295 strikes on the Zaporizhia region, carrying out airstrikes using unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery on 6 settlements, as a result of which residential buildings were destroyed, but there were no civilian casualties.
During the day, the invaders hit the Zaporizhia region 295 times. There were 6 settlements under enemy fire. This was announced by the chairman of the Zaporozhye RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.
Details
It is noted that the enemy launched an air strike on Novoandreevka.
Also, 111 UAVs of various modifications were sent to Gulyai-pole, Levadnoye, Robotino, Malaya Tokmachka, Malinovka and Novo andreevka.
In addition, 6 MLRS attacks covered Malaya Tokmachka and Robotino.
177 attacks were carried out on the territory of Gulyai-pole, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandrievka, Robotino, Levadnoye and Malinovka.
6 reports of housing destruction were received. Civilians were not injured.
