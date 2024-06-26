An 11-year-old boy drowned in Zaporizhzhia
An 11-year-old boy drowned in a river in Zaporizhzhia district, his body was found by rescue divers and handed over to the police.
On Wednesday, June 26, an 11-year-old boy drowned in one of Zaporizhzhia's districts. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.
Today, on June 26, at 13:40, the Rescue Service 101 received a report from concerned passers-by that a child had disappeared in the water in one of Zaporizhzhia's districts.
Witnesses say that on two children went swimming, after a while one boy came out of the water, but the other did not. A woman who was vacationing nearby went to the approximate location of the child, but did not find him.
Divers of the Zaporizhzhia State Emergency and Rescue Service's special-purpose detachment examined the Dnipro River in a motorboat and found the body of a child without signs of life and handed it over to the police for a forensic examination
It is noted that 9 rescue divers and 3 motor boats were involved from of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia region, and 3 employees and 1 boat from the Zaporizhzhia City Rescue and Diving Service.
According to the State Emergency Service, last week, during June 17-23, 38 people died in water bodies across Ukraine , and today in Sumy region, rescuers pulled the bodies of two more people from a pond.