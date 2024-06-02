Tragedy in Khmelnitsky region: two teenagers drowned while swimming

In the Khmelnitsky region, two teenagers drowned while swimming, the State Emergency Service reported, Reports UNN.

Details

On Sunday, June 2, at 14:05, rescuers of the village of Yarmolintsy received a message from police officers that teenagers probably drowned in a local reservoir in the village of Sutkovtsy, Khmelnitsky district.

Even before the arrival of emergency workers, doctors took the body of a boy born in 2010 out of the water and began resuscitation measures, which, unfortunately, did not work.

In addition, divers of the state emergency service of Khmelnitsky region were involved at the scene to search for another teenager. They examined the water area of the pond and raised the body of a girl born in 2013 to the surface.

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service worked with the relatives of the victims at the scene of the incident.

