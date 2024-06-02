A 28-year-old man drowned in an artificial lake in Brovary, the body has not yet been found
A 28-year-old man drowned in an artificial lake near the Scandia residential complex in Brovary, and despite search operations, his body has not yet been found.
On Saturday, June 1, a 28-year-old man drowned in an artificial lake in Brovary, Brovary Mayor Igor Sapozhko said, reports UNN.
At 18: 14, a message was received from the police officer on duty that a young man aged about 28 years drowned in an artificial lake near the Scandia residential complex in Brovary.
It is noted that as a result of search operations, the body has not yet been found, search operations will continue tomorrow.
