A 15-year-old boy drowned in the Uzh river in Zakarpattia

Recently, a teenager drowned while swimming in the Uzh river in Uzhhorod . The boy lost control of the current and "went under". This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Transcarpathian region, UNN reports.

Details

The incident occurred on May 24. That evening, the Rescue Service received a report that a teenager had drowned in the Uzh River.

According to eyewitnesses, a group of minors were resting near the river in the area of the suspension bridge in the regional center. While swimming, one of them was caught by the current and went under.

A diving and rescue team was sent to the scene and examined the area, but the young man's body was not found. At 21:15, the search operations were suspended due to the onset of darkness.

The search continued the next day. Divers examined 1500 square meters of the river bottom and found the drowned man. The body was then handed over to law enforcement officials. The deceased was a boy born in 2009, a resident of the village of Haloch, Uzhhorod district - summarized in the SES.

Addendum

Rescuers say that the swimming season has begun in Ukraine and ask citizens not to swim in places that are not intended for this purpose. In addition, the State Emergency Service urges people to keep an eye on children while they are resting near water bodies.

Recall

A 7-year-old boy died in Odesa region . The child was found without signs of life yesterday around 11 p.m. in a pond near the village where he lived.