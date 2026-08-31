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Rules for consular registration of Ukrainian children abroad have been changed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

The government has exempted children under 18 from the consular fee for registration abroad. Applications from children aged 14 and over will be processed on the day they are submitted.

Rules for consular registration of Ukrainian children abroad have been changed

The government has changed the procedure for the consular registration of Ukrainian citizens who live or are temporarily staying abroad. In particular, consular fees will no longer be charged for registering children under 18 for consular registration. The State Service of Ukraine for Children reports this, UNN reports.

Details

"On August 26, 2026, the government approved amendments to the Procedure for Maintaining the Registration of Ukrainian Citizens Residing Outside Ukraine," the post says.

Previously, free consular registration applied only to children under 16. Now, this provision will apply to all children under 18.

In addition, the adopted amendments:

  • provide for the possibility of independently submitting an application for consular registration by a person who has reached the age of 14 — previously, this was possible from the age of 16;
    • provide for applications to register such children for consular registration, change their place of residence, and remove them from registration to be processed on the day of application;
      • clarify the list of documents required for consular registration;
        • clarify the grounds for refusing registration;
          • update the registration card form, including by adding information about the child's category and legal representative.

            "These changes will help ensure proper government support for and protection of the rights of Ukrainian children who live or are temporarily staying abroad," the post says.

            To remind you

            The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine changed the procedure for verifying military registration documents at consulates and embassies abroad. 

            Alla Kiosak

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