Parliament supported the creation of two new specialized courts instead of the Kyiv District Administrative Court

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis a bill on the establishment of a Specialized District Administrative Court and a Specialized Appellate Administrative Court, which are to replace the District Administrative Court of the city of Kyiv (OASC), People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko said on Tuesday in Telegram, UNN writes.

The Rada adopted as a basis a bill on the establishment of a Specialized District Administrative Court, a Specialized Appellate Administrative Court. "For" - 250 - Honcharenko wrote.

Details

The corresponding presidential bill No. 13302 of May 19 proposes to establish a Specialized District Administrative Court and a Specialized Appellate Administrative Court with their location in the city of Kyiv and the extension of the territorial jurisdiction of these courts to the entire territory of Ukraine.

According to the explanatory note, the establishment of these courts "will increase the effectiveness of protecting the rights, freedoms and interests of individuals in the field of public law relations."

It is reported that the bill was developed to launch the activities of these courts.

Addendum

President Zelensky signed a European integration law on the establishment of a Higher Administrative Court. It is planned to create two courts: Specialized district and appellate administrative courts. With this, as the deputies said, the Ukrainian side has fully implemented one of the overdue IMF benchmarks.

As reported by the Ministry of Justice, the new Specialized District Administrative Court and Specialized Appellate Administrative Court will replace the scandalous District Administrative Court of the city of Kyiv (OASC).

According to the explanatory note to the previously signed bill, it provides for:

The Kyiv City District Administrative Court is defined as a separate local administrative court that will hear administrative cases in the first instance;

The Kyiv City Appellate Administrative Court is established as a court of appeal to review decisions of the Kyiv City District Administrative Court.

The Specialized District Administrative Court and the Specialized Appellate Administrative Court, as the Ministry of Justice pointed out, will hear cases against central-level bodies: the Verkhovna Rada, the Cabinet of Ministers, the NBU, ministries and other central executive bodies. Also, appeals against the results of competitions for the positions of heads of anti-corruption bodies (NABU, SAP, NACP, ARMA, BEB). Consideration of cases on the results of audits of NABU and SAP.