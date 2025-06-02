$41.530.00
The President of Romania held the first meeting with Zelenskyy: he promised to be at the Ukraine – South-Eastern Europe summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met for the first time with the new President of Romania, Nicușor Dan, and invited him to participate in the Ukraine – South-Eastern Europe summit, which will take place in Odesa. Romania assured of its support for Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO.

The President of Romania held the first meeting with Zelenskyy: he promised to be at the Ukraine – South-Eastern Europe summit

In Vilnius, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met for the first time with the new Romanian President, Nicolae Ciucă, and invited him to participate in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit, which will be held in Odesa, UNN reports, citing the OP.

Details

The Head of the Ukrainian State congratulated Nicolae Ciucă on his victory in the elections and emphasized that Ukraine hopes to deepen relations with Romania.

"We are very grateful to your country, your people, your government - from the very beginning of the war - for supporting our people, for providing shelter to our people, for military assistance. We are sincerely grateful. And, of course, we are very grateful for the support of future membership in the EU," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The President of Romania assured that Ukraine can count on continued assistance and support for membership in the EU and NATO.

NATO Summit in The Hague and long-range capabilities of Ukraine: Zelenskyy held a meeting with Rutte02.06.25, 20:13 • 1706 views

The leaders discussed diplomatic work to achieve peace in Ukraine and throughout Europe. The Head of the Ukrainian State informed about the meeting in Istanbul. He emphasized that its result, unfortunately, did not include steps that would bring peace closer, but there is an agreement on the exchange of prisoners and the return of the bodies of the dead, which is very important for Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that sanctions against Russia need to be strengthened to prevent Moscow from increasing its military production and continuing the war.

He also spoke about the technological experience that Ukraine has gained during the fight against Russian aggression and proposed deepening cooperation in the defense sphere. The President added that Ukraine is open to new projects in the fields of economy, infrastructure and reconstruction.

Zelenskyy and the Prime Minister of Finland discussed investments in the production of Ukrainian weapons and scaling up the "Drone Line"02.06.25, 15:14 • 5146 views

Special attention was paid to the NATO Summit. The Head of the Ukrainian State emphasized that Ukraine should be properly represented in The Hague, which is why every voice and support of every country in this issue is important.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Nicolae Ciucă to participate in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit, which will be held in Odesa. The President of Romania confirmed his participation.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
NATO
European Union
Vilnius
Romania
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa
