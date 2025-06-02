NATO Summit in The Hague and long-range capabilities of Ukraine: Zelenskyy held a meeting with Rutte

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and discussed Ukraine's long-range capabilities, as well as the NATO summit in The Hague, UNN reports, citing the OP.

Details

The Head of State informed about today's meeting in Istanbul, which resulted in important agreements on the exchange of prisoners and the return of the dead. However, Russia did not support either an unconditional ceasefire or negotiations between Ukraine and Russia at the highest level.

According to the OP, Zelenskyy and Rutte paid special attention to further diplomatic steps and increasing pressure on Russia.

The President and the NATO Secretary General also discussed Ukraine's long-range capabilities.

Detailed attention during the meeting was paid to the NATO summit in The Hague. The Head of State emphasized that it is important that Ukraine is properly represented at it. After all, this is primarily a signal to Russia that the Alliance remains committed to its key principles.

