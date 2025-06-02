NATO Summit in The Hague and long-range capabilities of Ukraine: Zelenskyy held a meeting with Rutte

$41.530.00
47.070.27
ukenru
Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov
02:39 PM • 18065 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

02:21 PM • 46716 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

01:07 PM • 61546 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

11:49 AM • 114904 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 145675 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 152536 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 204972 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 212777 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 122429 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 311083 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 110961 views

Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul coordinated its positions with European partners before negotiations with Russia

June 2, 09:10 AM • 19655 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with the participation of Turkey have started in Istanbul - MFA

11:45 AM • 118257 views

A possible forgery of documents about convicts has been exposed in the Kyiv pre-trial detention center, an investigation has been launched - Ombudsman

12:24 PM • 14898 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: Russian media announce the third round "in a while"

01:22 PM • 35255 views
Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

11:49 AM • 114904 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 311083 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 354586 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 367644 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 372030 views
UNN Lite

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 112341 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 125530 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 204828 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 145408 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 175238 views
NATO Summit in The Hague and long-range capabilities of Ukraine: Zelenskyy held a meeting with Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

The President of Ukraine and the Secretary General of NATO discussed increasing pressure on Russia and preparations for the NATO Summit in The Hague. Zelenskyy stressed the importance of Ukraine's representation at the summit.

NATO Summit in The Hague and long-range capabilities of Ukraine: Zelenskyy held a meeting with Rutte

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and discussed Ukraine's long-range capabilities, as well as the NATO summit in The Hague, UNN reports, citing the OP.

Details

The Head of State informed about today's meeting in Istanbul, which resulted in important agreements on the exchange of prisoners and the return of the dead. However, Russia did not support either an unconditional ceasefire or negotiations between Ukraine and Russia at the highest level.

According to the OP, Zelenskyy and Rutte paid special attention to further diplomatic steps and increasing pressure on Russia.

The NATO Summit should send a message that the Alliance remains with Ukraine - Nauseda02.06.25, 16:48 • 1376 views

The President and the NATO Secretary General also discussed Ukraine's long-range capabilities.

Detailed attention during the meeting was paid to the NATO summit in The Hague. The Head of State emphasized that it is important that Ukraine is properly represented at it. After all, this is primarily a signal to Russia that the Alliance remains committed to its key principles.

Zelenskyy and the Prime Minister of Finland discussed investments in the production of Ukrainian weapons and scaling up the "Drone Line"02.06.25, 15:14 • 5018 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Mark Rutte
NATO
The Hague
Istanbul
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
