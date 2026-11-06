The Polish Sejm did not support the resignation of the Minister of the Interior

The motion's initiators accused Kerwiński of inadequate oversight of the services responsible for the country's internal security, as well as of using the Ministry of the Interior to conduct a political struggle against the opposition. RMF24 reports, UNN writes.

Details

The complaints also included problems with the public warning system, police staffing, the protection of critical infrastructure, and law enforcement actions surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal.

PiS representative Paweł Hreniak said that the minister's actions undermine citizens' trust in state services. He also stressed that these problems are particularly dangerous amid the hybrid war with Russia.

Tusk's reaction

Prime Minister Donald Tusk defended Kerwiński. He said that the minister would continue his work because he is fighting crime, protecting the safety of citizens, and safeguarding Poland's borders.

Tusk also linked the minister's work to the reduction of illegal migration and countering acts of sabotage.

What Kerwiński said in response

The minister himself said that he viewed yet another attempt to dismiss him as recognition of his work to put the ministry in order after the previous leadership.

He stressed that the Polish police currently has 104,000 officers, while the number of vacancies is half what it was under the previous government.

Kerwiński also rejected the accusations concerning police actions around the Constitutional Tribunal, stating that law enforcement officers are there to ensure compliance with the law.

The President of Poland accused Tusk of attempting a coup over the reform of the Constitutional Tribunal