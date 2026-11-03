The President of Poland accused Tusk of attempting a coup over the reform of the Constitutional Tribunal

Poland's political conflict between President Karol Nawrocki and Prime Minister Donald Tusk has intensified over the reform of the Constitutional Tribunal. The head of state accused the government of an unlawful seizure of power, while Tusk insists on the need to restore the rule of law. Politico reports, writes UNN.

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The dispute concerns the appointment of judges to the Constitutional Tribunal, whose composition was formed under the previous government of the Law and Justice party (PiS). Tusk's government and the European Commission consider the reform necessary to ensure the court's independence in accordance with EU standards.

Last Friday, the tribunal's president and deputy were removed from office. On Tuesday, eight judges elected by the current parliamentary majority held a session and announced the resumption of the court's work.

Nawrocki accused Tusk of unlawful actions

During a meeting of the National Security Council, the Polish president publicly criticized the prime minister, holding him responsible for the situation surrounding the tribunal.

Full responsibility for every police officer outside the tribunal, for all unlawful actions, including the temporary suspension of judges and the issuance of unlawful orders, lies with one person present in this room – Prime Minister Donald Tusk – Nawrocki said.

He also called on the government to stop interfering in the work of the Constitutional Tribunal. The president and representatives of the right-wing political camp do not recognize the authority of Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, who headed the institution after the previous leadership was suspended.

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