Polish Foreign Ministry sent a note of protest to the Russian Federation in response to the massive shelling of Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 702 views

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a note of protest to the Russian Federation regarding the night shelling of Kyiv, during which the consular section of the Polish embassy was damaged. Poland emphasized that this contradicts international law, in particular the Vienna Convention of 1961.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland expressed a protest to the Russian Federation in connection with the massive night shelling of Kyiv, during which, among other things, the consular section of the Polish embassy was damaged. The Polish Foreign Ministry reported this on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a note to the Russian embassy, in which it expressed a strong protest in connection with the air strikes on the population," the statement said.

The department reminded that as a result of Russian strikes, the building of the Polish diplomatic mission was also damaged.

"The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that this contradicts international law, in particular the Vienna Convention of 1961," the statement reads.

Addition

Piotr Łukasiewicz, the temporary chargé d'affaires of Poland in Ukraine, confirmed Poland's support for Ukraine after the night attack on Kyiv, during which the building of the consular section of the Polish embassy was damaged. The spokesman for the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the lack of air defense systems in Ukraine.

Recall

In Kyiv, as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation on July 3-4, 26 injured people were recorded, including a 10-year-old girl with a leg injury. Residential buildings, educational institutions, a medical facility, and infrastructure in several districts of the capital were damaged.

Later, during the liquidation of the consequences of the attack in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, rescuers found a deceased person under the rubble.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

