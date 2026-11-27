Against the backdrop of reports about a large-scale fire at a synthetic rubber plant in Yefremov, the governor of Russia's Tula Region reported that four drones had been shot down and that no infrastructure had been damaged. At the same time, local residents reported more than 20 explosions and a glow from a fire at an industrial facility, UNN writes, citing the Exilenova+ Telegram channel.

Details

According to the Russian governor, the only consequences of the nighttime attack were three shattered windows.

No infrastructure damage was recorded – the regional governor stated.

However, the official version presented by the Russian authorities differs substantially from reports by local residents, who describe numerous explosions and a fire.

The governor remained silent about the plant linked to missile production

Earlier, the Russian outlet ASTRA reported a possible drone strike on the Yefremov Synthetic Rubber Plant.

In September 2026, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had already reported striking this facility, noting that it is involved in the production of solid rocket propellant, including for ballistic missiles of the Iskander system.

Despite eyewitness reports of a fire, the governor did not mention the industrial facility at all in his report. The actual extent of the damage remains unknown for now.

Explosions were heard in Russia's Tula region – a plant linked to the production of "Iskander" missiles may have been targeted