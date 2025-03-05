The plan of first steps towards peace will be ready soon - Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine announced the preparation of a plan for the first steps towards achieving a just and sustainable peace. During a conversation with the Prime Minister of Slovenia, they discussed a shared vision for ending the war and security guarantees.
The plan of first steps towards achieving a just and sustainable peace will be ready soon. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, reports UNN.
I had a conversation with the Prime Minister of Slovenia Robert Golob to inform about the leaders' summit in London and discuss our joint efforts. We are preparing a plan of first steps towards achieving a just and sustainable peace. We are working on it quickly. It will be ready soon
Zelensky noted that Europe has a common vision regarding the end of the war and security guarantees.
It should be at the table of future negotiations together with Ukraine and the USA. We also talked about the implementation of our initiative "Food from Ukraine". Slovenia is joining our efforts to support the Syrian people
Supplement
On March 4, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is ready to sit at the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring about reliable peace. He also noted the efforts of US President Donald Trump and added that "the time has come to do everything right".
Zelensky also emphasized that Ukraine is ready to work quickly to end the war, and the first steps could be the release of prisoners and an immediate ceasefire in the sky.
On March 5, US President Donald Trump stated that he received an important letter from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, which, in particular, indicates that Ukraine is ready to sit at the negotiating table and sign an agreement on minerals.
On March 5, White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz held a phone conversation with the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak.