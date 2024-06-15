The Pentagon ordered the development of systems for marine drones for $982 million

The U.S. Department of Defense has signed a contract with 49 companies worth more than $982 million to develop systems and supply equipment for marine drones. This is stated on the website of the US Department of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

Multiple contracts in support of the current and future family of unmanned surface vehicle systems and subsystems have been awarded to the following 49 industry partners the statement said.

According to the Pentagon's release, the contractors are to supply combat equipment, sensors, mission support systems, autonomous drone control systems, elements of shore and base control platforms, logistics and support services.

The maximum value of all contracts is USD 982.1 million they added in a statement.

The list of contractors who received part of the contract includes American companies from various states, including California, New Mexico, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Wisconsin, and other regions. Microsoft is also among them, without specifying a specific part of the work.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the work is to be completed by February 2025 with a possible extension to February 2030.

A key stage has come: Pentagon chief calls on partners to increase arms supplies to Ukraine