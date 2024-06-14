A key stage has come: Pentagon chief calls on partners to increase arms supplies to Ukraine

International partners should provide Ukraine with weapons, as the war has now entered a key stage. This was stated by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

The Pentagon chief explained that Ukraine needs help, as the Defense Forces need to restore their weapons stocks.

We need to do more in this area. A key stage (in the war - ed.) has come, and Ukraine needs to replenish its weapons stockpile, the US Secretary of Defense said.

According to him, Ukraine's international partners should make "even more efforts to ensure that Ukraine can protect itself, its citizens and its territory.

Addendum

He also criticized recent statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the conditions for peace talks with Ukraine.

Austin emphasized that Putin illegally occupied the territory of a sovereign state and has no right to dictate to Ukraine what it should do to restore peace.

"This is exactly the kind of behavior we don't want to see. We don't want to see the leader of a country decide that he wants to move the borders and annex the territory of his neighbor," the Pentagon chief emphasized.

According to him, Putin will always stop the unprovoked war, in which he has lost hundreds of thousands of military personnel in deaths and injuries, if he wants to.

And we urge him to do so and withdraw his troops from the sovereign territory of Ukraine ," Austin emphasized .