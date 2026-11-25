The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv cancelled the notice of suspicion against Vitalii Tiebiekin, head of the detectives’ department of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, who was suspected of declaring inaccurate information concerning more than UAH 4.3 million. The relevant decision was issued by Judge Yevhenii Khainatskyi on 25 November, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, in December 2023, Tiebiekin and his wife purchased an apartment in Uzhhorod worth USD 98,500. Ownership of the property was registered in the name of the mother of a close acquaintance of the couple.

As the investigation established, the actual purchasers and users of the apartment were the Tiebekins, but information about the property was absent from the detective’s 2023 declaration. In his 2024 declaration, Tiebiekin listed the apartment as rented.

At the same time, according to the investigation, the formal owner of the property did not receive any payments for its rental.

The materials cited by the investigation included correspondence between the detective and his wife concerning the purchase of the property, testimony from the apartment’s seller, and that of the notary who formalized the transaction.

The notice of suspicion against Tiebiekin was signed in September 2025 by then-Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko. The detective himself denied any wrongdoing.

In addition

Before being appointed as a judge of the Pecherskyi District Court in December 2020, Judge Yevhenii Khainatskyi worked at the Kyiv Court of Appeal, including as an aide to the court’s chairman, Yaroslav Holovachov.

The reasons for cancelling the notice of suspicion against Tiebiekin and information regarding a possible appeal of the decision are currently unknown.