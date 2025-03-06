Pause with the help of the US for Ukraine affected intelligence data regarding warnings about Russian missile and drone strikes - NYT
The New York Times reports on the suspension of the transfer of intelligence data from the USA to Ukraine regarding warnings about enemy strikes. The pause also affected information on targeting with HIMARS systems.
The pause in U.S. assistance to Ukraine has affected some intelligence data regarding early warnings about drone and missile strikes carried out by Russia, reports The New York Times, writes UNN.
"In addition to targeting information, the pause has also affected some intelligence data regarding early warnings about drone and missile strikes that Russia is carrying out against military and civilian facilities," citing a source familiar with the pause, reports The New York Times.
The Economist journalist Oliver Carroll reported that the U.S. abruptly cut off a key intelligence line for notifications during the day, and the HIMARS systems are not receiving targeting data.
On March 3, it became known about the decision of the Trump administration to suspend military assistance to Ukraine. This happened after a dispute in the Oval Office during a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. Vice President J. D. Vance.
Poland confirmed the information from the American side regarding the suspension of assistance.
Initially, it was reported that the suspension did not affect intelligence sharing. However, on March 5, the press began to write, citing sources, that this was also put on pause. Later, CIA Director John Ratcliffe indirectly confirmed the pause in assistance to Ukraine "on the intelligence front."
On March 4, before Trump's speech in Congress, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky published a lengthy message on social media, praising the "strong leadership" of the U.S. president, expressing gratitude for military assistance to Ukraine, and describing their dispute as "unfortunate."
He stated that he is ready to "sit at the negotiating table" with Trump and sign an agreement regarding minerals, as well as that he would support a ceasefire at sea and in the air.
U.S. President Donald Trump stated during his speech in Congress on March 4 that he received an important letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which, among other things, indicated that Ukraine is ready to sit at the negotiating table and sign an agreement on subsoil resources.