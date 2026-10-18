$44.8950.31
ukenru
07:50 AM • 872 views
The parliamentary association supported the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine’s reservations regarding the new law on worker safety
07:34 AM • 3040 views
An unidentified object may have violated Polish airspace — the military has dispatched a search team
Exclusive
07:20 AM • 5990 views
Cabinet of Ministers is being urged to introduce a moratorium until consultations on reservation from mobilization are completed
07:14 AM • 4686 views
An enterprise in Volyn came under attack: residents of Manevychi were urged to leave their homes due to smoke
06:59 AM • 5712 views
"White Nights" in St. Petersburg: drones attacked an oil terminal and VK data centerPhotoVideo
05:38 AM • 13126 views
Trump will need up to 60 days to consider sanctions against Russia — Rubio
05:15 AM • 15666 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 180 drones and a missile — how many were shot down and how many hits were recorded
05:03 AM • 5774 views
Ukraine does not have access to Starshield — Rubio
04:31 AM • 15262 views
Trump traded Ukrainian lives for Russian diesel ahead of the elections - Le Monde
October 18, 12:53 AM • 22544 views
Trump proposes that Ukraine restore the transit of Russian gas to Europe as part of a "peace deal" — NYTPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
2.7m/s
97%
752mm
Popular news
Germany plans to ban social media for children under 13October 17, 11:56 PM • 9628 views
Europe is developing its own satellite network instead of Starlink — ZelenskyyOctober 18, 12:22 AM • 7052 views
St. Petersburg attacked by drones: a tank is burning at the oil terminalPhotoVideoOctober 18, 01:24 AM • 11991 views
In central Brussels, young people rioted: around 10 detainedPhoto02:26 AM • 8356 views
SpaceX restricted Ukraine's access to satellite communications at the borders - ISW04:15 AM • 5848 views
Publications
Cabinet of Ministers is being urged to introduce a moratorium until consultations on reservation from mobilization are completed
Exclusive
07:20 AM • 5984 views
Ukraine’s grain trap: where to put the 2026 harvest and what prolonged export restrictions could lead to
Exclusive
October 17, 10:59 AM • 45220 views
Reducing the reservation of defense industry workers could disrupt weapons supplies to the front — manufacturers urged the government to reconsider the decision
Exclusive
October 17, 07:05 AM • 49067 views
International Day for the Eradication of Poverty: why it is observed on October 17 and how acute the problem remainsOctober 17, 05:00 AM • 47219 views
Businesses warn of airlines halting operations and defense contracts being disrupted
Exclusive
October 16, 01:30 PM • 72123 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Mark Carney
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Iran
South Carolina
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dubois retained the WBO title with a devastating victory over WardleyPhoto05:28 AM • 3862 views
80-year-old Trump made a strange confession about his makeupOctober 17, 12:08 PM • 30043 views
Laura Loomer made an unexpected proposal after the brief "career" of Trump's new spokespersonOctober 17, 08:12 AM • 33859 views
Billy Joel said that doctors had forbidden him from performing and drivingOctober 17, 03:05 AM • 30505 views
Johnny Depp has found himself at the center of a new scandal: a famous actor has denied being friends with himPhotoOctober 17, 02:05 AM • 29330 views
Actual
Starlink
MIM-104 Patriot
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Pantsir missile system

The parliamentary association supported the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine’s reservations regarding the new law on worker safety

Kyiv • UNN

 • 876 views

The Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine warns of a possible narrowing of workers’ social guarantees. Member of Parliament Andrii Klochko acknowledged that these reservations were justified and stated that it was necessary to assess the consequences of the new law.

The parliamentary association supported the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine’s reservations regarding the new law on worker safety

The Federation of Trade Unions’ warnings regarding certain provisions of the law "On the Safety and Health of Workers at Work" are well-founded, as they concern a possible narrowing of social guarantees for workers employed in difficult and hazardous conditions. People’s Deputy and head of the inter-factional parliamentary association "Trade Unions of Ukraine" Andrii Klochko expressed this view in an exclusive comment to UNN.

Details

Klochko agrees with the FPU’s position regarding certain provisions of the law. At the same time, he emphasized the importance of the document’s European integration objective and the need for further dialogue on improving it.

The adopted law is not perfect, and this should be discussed openly. But it is important to understand the context. This is a European integration law that implements EU Framework Directive 89/391/EEC — the basis on which occupational safety legislation in Europe rests. Its essence is the transition from the "inspector and violator" model to a risk-oriented approach: the employer is required to systematically assess occupational risks and prevent them, rather than merely respond to the consequences

- the MP noted.

He added that, during the preparation of the final version, the positions of trade unions, employers, the government, and parliamentary committees did not fully coincide, and therefore the final document can be called a compromise between "how one would like it to be" and "what it was possible to adopt". 

At the same time, the MP supported the trade unions’ warnings regarding the preservation of benefits and guarantees for workers in hazardous industries.

I stand in solidarity with the position of the trade unions on this issue. Some believe that the system of additional payments, extra leave, and reduced working hours is outdated, but we need to take our realities into account: the condition of production assets, the level of occupational injuries, and practices that have developed over decades. Guarantees for people who work in hazardous conditions every day cannot be removed before the conditions themselves have actually improved

- Andrii Klochko emphasized.

He also noted that the Main Legal Department of the Apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada had drawn attention to the risks of narrowing certain guarantees. According to Andrii Klochko, he had also studied the positions of sectoral trade unions, including the Metallurgical Workers’ Trade Union.

Unfortunately, a substantive dialogue took place only when the bill was ready for its second reading. At that stage, the choice was a stark one: to adopt it in the committee’s version — or reject it or send it for a repeat second reading and derail the schedule for adopting European integration laws. Halting the movement toward the EU would have been a bigger mistake

- he explained.

Andrii Klochko believes that it is necessary to assess going forward how the new mechanisms will work and whether concerns about workers’ situation will prove justified.

If monitoring shows a real deterioration in workers’ situation, legislative changes will be initiated

- the deputy stated.

He named the inter-factional parliamentary association "Trade Unions of Ukraine" and the National Tripartite Social and Economic Council, which includes representatives of the state, employers, and trade unions, as platforms for developing proposals.

Additionally

On October 12, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in its second reading draft law No. 10147 "On the Safety and Health of Workers at Work." However, Serhii Byzov, head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine, reported that the draft law passed by parliament contains provisions that could weaken worker protections. According to him, this concerns risks to workplace safety, compensation for victims, and social guarantees for people working in difficult and hazardous conditions.

Yevhen Tsarenko

SocietyPolitics
Laws
Serhii Byzov
Verkhovna Rada
European Union