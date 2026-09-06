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The “Orlivka” border crossing has resumed operations after a Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

The "Orlivka" border crossing in Odesa region has resumed operations after an air attack by the Russian Federation. Border crossing procedures are being carried out as normal.

The “Orlivka” border crossing has resumed operations after a Russian attack

The "Orlivka" checkpoint in Izmail District has resumed operations after a temporary suspension due to a Russian air attack. This is reported by the Izmail District State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

The operational headquarters of the Izmail District State Administration reports: The "Orlivka" checkpoint has resumed operations. Currently, border-crossing procedures are being carried out as usual

 - the post says.

We remind you that

Russian drones struck the building and grounds of the "Orlivka" checkpoint, causing fires. Its operations were temporarily suspended.

Alla Kiosak

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