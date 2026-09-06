The “Orlivka” border crossing has resumed operations after a Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
The "Orlivka" border crossing in Odesa region has resumed operations after an air attack by the Russian Federation. Border crossing procedures are being carried out as normal.
The "Orlivka" checkpoint in Izmail District has resumed operations after a temporary suspension due to a Russian air attack. This is reported by the Izmail District State Administration, according to UNN.
Details
The operational headquarters of the Izmail District State Administration reports: The "Orlivka" checkpoint has resumed operations. Currently, border-crossing procedures are being carried out as usual
We remind you that
Russian drones struck the building and grounds of the "Orlivka" checkpoint, causing fires. Its operations were temporarily suspended.