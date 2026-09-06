The “Orlivka” border crossing has resumed operations after a Russian attack

The "Orlivka" checkpoint in Izmail District has resumed operations after a temporary suspension due to a Russian air attack. This is reported by the Izmail District State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

The operational headquarters of the Izmail District State Administration reports: The "Orlivka" checkpoint has resumed operations. Currently, border-crossing procedures are being carried out as usual - the post says.

We remind you that

Russian drones struck the building and grounds of the "Orlivka" checkpoint, causing fires. Its operations were temporarily suspended.