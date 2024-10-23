The OP held a meeting on amendments to the legislation on the MSEC: main priorities
Kyiv • UNN
A meeting was held to discuss legislative changes to implement the Presidential Decree on the MSEC. The goal is to prevent abuse, simplify processes and ensure that violators are punished inevitably.
Deputy Head of the Prosecutor General's Office Iryna Vereshchuk said that a working meeting on legislative changes to implement the Presidential decree on the MSEC was held, UNN reports.
According to Vereshchuk, the participants were: The Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Social Affairs, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Veterans, the National Security and Defense Council, and other agencies. The meeting was also attended by representatives of public organizations of people with disabilities.
"We must immediately change the legislation so that: abuses become impossible; the changes do not negatively affect our people; law-abiding people should feel better through simplification and acceleration of processes; [2] and villains should feel the irreversibility of punishment," Vereshchuk said.
In addition, the Deputy Head of the OP called on her colleagues from the Parliament and the Government, as well as from the public sector, to concentrate their efforts on joint lawmaking.
Addendum
Zelenskyy reportedthat during the NSDC meeting on the situation with the MSEC and the abuse of disability by officials of various state bodies, a list of solutions was identified that would restore justice. In particular, it is the digitalization of the processes of passing all stages of medical and social expert commissions, real verification of declarations of MSEC members.
President Zelenskyy demands to draft a billthat would eliminate medical and social expert commissions from December 31, 2024.