The number of victims of the Russian attack in Kyiv has increased: among them are children

The total number of victims after the Russian attack on the night of May 7 is 8 people, including 4 children.

UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

The KMVA clarified information about the number of victims as a result of Russian attacks on the capital of Ukraine.

The total number of victims, as of now, is 8 people. Of these, 4 are children. - KMVA reports.

According to the Kyiv administration, 4 victims - including three children - were hospitalized. The rest received assistance on the spot.

Unfortunately, we have two dead - a woman born in 1960, a man born in 1997. The Russians killed a mother and son. - reminded in KMVA.

UNN reported that the Russian attack on Kyiv has already affected five districts.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, as a result of a drone attack, a mother and son died.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned the night shelling of Kyiv and other cities, emphasizing that this makes Russia's participation in the events for the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazism unacceptable.

In Kyiv, as a result of a Russian drone attack, a family of zoo volunteers and 5 of their cats died, one cat survived and ended up in the hospital.

Moscow expects ‘provocations’ on 9 May, looking for a pretext for further aggression - InformNapalm