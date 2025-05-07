The number of victims of the Russian attack in Kyiv has increased: among them are children

$41.450.15
Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive
10:29 AM • 34145 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

10:06 AM • 49023 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Exclusive
09:50 AM • 48207 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
09:39 AM • 49066 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Exclusive
May 7, 07:07 AM • 44235 views

Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police
May 7, 06:41 AM • 42549 views

May 7, 06:41 AM • 42549 views

The Catholic world awaits the appearance of white smoke: the conclave begins today in the Vatican
May 7, 06:12 AM • 45744 views

May 7, 06:12 AM • 45744 views

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath
May 6, 02:29 PM • 84655 views

May 6, 02:29 PM • 84655 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog
May 6, 02:23 PM • 125161 views

May 6, 02:23 PM • 125161 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt
May 6, 02:11 PM • 86619 views

May 6, 02:11 PM • 86619 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Popular news

Kadyrov's resignation threatens the stability of Putin's regime – ISW
May 7, 03:18 AM • 60749 views

May 7, 03:18 AM • 60749 views

In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack
May 7, 03:30 AM • 62016 views

May 7, 03:30 AM • 62016 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?
May 7, 05:45 AM • 68998 views

May 7, 05:45 AM • 68998 views

Russian attack on Kyiv has already affected five districts: a business center has been damaged
May 7, 06:57 AM • 21540 views

May 7, 06:57 AM • 21540 views

In Kyiv region, an enemy drone attack damaged new buildings: consequences shown
07:16 AM • 35548 views

07:16 AM • 35548 views
Publications

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

10:29 AM • 34145 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

10:06 AM • 49023 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

09:50 AM • 48207 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

09:39 AM • 49066 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

May 7, 05:45 AM • 69690 views
UNN Lite

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 50810 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event
May 6, 09:05 AM • 101056 views

May 6, 09:05 AM • 101056 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy
May 6, 05:59 AM • 98151 views

May 6, 05:59 AM • 98151 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date
May 6, 05:16 AM • 109486 views

May 6, 05:16 AM • 109486 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time
May 5, 08:19 PM • 57104 views

May 5, 08:19 PM • 57104 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack in Kyiv has increased: among them are children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 646 views

The number of victims of the Russian attack has increased to 8, including 4 children. Unfortunately, there are two dead: a woman born in 1960 and a man born in 1997.

The number of victims of the Russian attack in Kyiv has increased: among them are children

The total number of victims after the Russian attack on the night of May 7 is 8 people, including 4 children.

UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

The KMVA clarified information about the number of victims as a result of Russian attacks on the capital of Ukraine.

The total number of victims, as of now, is 8 people. Of these, 4 are children.

- KMVA reports.

According to the Kyiv administration, 4 victims - including three children - were hospitalized. The rest received assistance on the spot.

Unfortunately, we have two dead - a woman born in 1960, a man born in 1997. The Russians killed a mother and son.

- reminded in KMVA.

UNN reported that the Russian attack on Kyiv has already affected five districts.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, as a result of a drone attack, a mother and son died.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned the night shelling of Kyiv and other cities, emphasizing that this makes Russia's participation in the events for the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazism unacceptable.

In Kyiv, as a result of a Russian drone attack, a family of zoo volunteers and 5 of their cats died, one cat survived and ended up in the hospital.

Moscow expects ‘provocations’ on 9 May, looking for a pretext for further aggression - InformNapalm07.05.25, 13:24 • 5756 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarKyiv
Kyiv
