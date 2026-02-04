$43.190.22
The number of victims of Russian attacks on February 3 in Zaporizhzhia has increased: among them are four children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims from yesterday's Russian attacks has increased, with another minor added. Now, four children aged 11, 12, 15, and 17 have been injured.

The number of victims of Russian attacks on February 3 in Zaporizhzhia has increased: among them are four children

The number of casualties in Zaporizhzhia due to yesterday's Russian attacks on the city has increased. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Fedorov noted, one minor was added to the injured. Thus, children aged 11, 12, 15, and 17 were injured during the attack.

People who sustained injuries as a result of Russian strikes on the regional center continue to seek medical attention. Doctors diagnose blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, contusions, and concussions.

- the report says.

Recall

As UNN reported, Russian troops launched an attack on Zaporizhzhia in the evening. Two 18-year-old young people were killed, and there were injured.

Later it became known that in Zaporizhzhia, the number of injured increased to 11 as a result of the Russian evening attack on February 3.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
