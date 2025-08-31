The number of schoolchildren in occupied Mariupol has significantly decreased compared to 2021.

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk region, about 17,000 students are planned to be educated this academic year, including 1,300 first-graders. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Russian "head of the city" Anton Koltsov.

In 2021, almost 40,000 children attended Ukrainian schools in Mariupol, of which more than 3,600 went to the first grade. As noted in the city council, the figures provided by the occupiers indicate that most Mariupol residents left the city and did not return after the occupation. The demographic situation in the city under Russian control remains critical.

According to preliminary data, 90% of schools were damaged during the blockade of Mariupol — 54 educational institutions. 19 of them have critical damage, and 9 buildings were completely destroyed. Many schools were used as shelters for Mariupol families during shelling.

As noted by the Center for National Resistance, the number of children entering first grades in annexed Crimea has sharply decreased. In Sevastopol, as of August 25, only 4211 students were enrolled in schools.

