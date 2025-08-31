The number of schoolchildren in occupied Mariupol has significantly decreased compared to 2021.

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 10743 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 28485 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 58490 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 73757 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 92732 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 246844 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 105412 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 83664 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 97821 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 311093 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
0m/s
47%
747mm
Popular news
In 2014, Parubiy was put on a hit list for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council - MP VelychkovychAugust 30, 12:58 PM • 6836 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: police on the trail of the shooter - sourcesAugust 30, 01:31 PM • 14510 views
In Kyiv metro, 22-year-old man attacked law enforcement officersVideoAugust 30, 02:08 PM • 4948 views
Murder of ex-VR Chairman Parubiy: police investigate video leak from crime scene on TelegramVideoAugust 30, 03:06 PM • 5672 views
Murder of MP Parubiy: shot with a short-barreled firearmAugust 30, 03:19 PM • 5418 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 86223 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 214565 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 218637 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 311093 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 261028 views
Actual people
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Groysman
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 103025 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 235618 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 259171 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 256440 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 236811 views
Actual
Fake news
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

The number of schoolchildren in occupied Mariupol has significantly decreased compared to 2021.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

In Mariupol, 17,000 students are planned to be educated this academic year, including 1,300 first-graders. This is significantly less than the 40,000 children in 2021, which indicates the departure of most of the population.

The number of schoolchildren in occupied Mariupol has significantly decreased compared to 2021.

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk region, about 17,000 students are planned to be educated this academic year, including 1,300 first-graders. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Russian "head of the city" Anton Koltsov.

Details

In 2021, almost 40,000 children attended Ukrainian schools in Mariupol, of which more than 3,600 went to the first grade. As noted in the city council, the figures provided by the occupiers indicate that most Mariupol residents left the city and did not return after the occupation. The demographic situation in the city under Russian control remains critical.

According to preliminary data, 90% of schools were damaged during the blockade of Mariupol — 54 educational institutions. 19 of them have critical damage, and 9 buildings were completely destroyed. Many schools were used as shelters for Mariupol families during shelling.

Recall

As noted by the Center for National Resistance, the number of children entering first grades in annexed Crimea has sharply decreased. In Sevastopol, as of August 25, only 4211 students were enrolled in schools.

Schoolchildren in TOT will be punished for Ukrainian - CNS26.08.25, 04:35 • 49536 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Fake news
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Crimea
Sevastopol
Mariupol