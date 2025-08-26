$41.280.07
Schoolchildren in TOT will be punished for Ukrainian - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 

In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians forbid children to speak Ukrainian in schools. Parents are threatened with criminal liability for "extremism."

Schoolchildren in TOT will be punished for Ukrainian - CNS

In the temporarily occupied territories, children in educational institutions are forbidden to speak Ukrainian. Russians call this "extremism" and warn parents about "criminal liability." This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance (CNR).

The occupiers informed parents about the ban on the use of the Ukrainian language in captured schools. In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians are turning schools into centers of brainwashing.

- the post says.

According to the CNR, before the start of the school year, administrations reminded parents about "criminal liability" for children's "extremism."

In particular, children were forbidden to speak Ukrainian and threatened with being put on a "black list of disloyal people."

Recall

The Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation excluded the Ukrainian language and literature from the school curriculum in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called this decision Moscow's genocidal policy.

Russians complicate admission to schools in TOT: details from the CNS11.05.25, 04:07 • 5838 views

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Education
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Ukraine
