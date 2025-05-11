When a child enters school in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, a personal application from both parents is required. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), reports UNN.

According to the CNS, now, for a child to enter a captured school, the occupiers require a personally written application from both parents, regardless of their location and family relationships.

The occupiers have come up with a way to force people to return to the temporarily occupied territories. Now, for a child to enter a captured school, a personally written application from both parents is required - regardless of where they are and whether they live together - the CNS post reads.

"The goal is obvious: to drag as many people as possible to the TOT, conduct filtration, intimidate, recruit," the National Resistance Center believes.

In occupied Berdyansk, eight Ukrainian teenagers were handed passports of the aggressor country. This was timed to coincide with the "80th anniversary of the victory", which is an act of forced passportization.

