Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire
May 10, 02:21 PM • 13515 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 28579 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 10, 05:58 AM • 30713 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 45583 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 71649 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 52183 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 67522 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 72482 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 63478 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65902 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Russians complicate admission to schools in TOT: details from the CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 804 views

The occupiers demand personal applications from both parents for a child to enter school in the TOT. This is done to lure people to the occupied territories and conduct filtration.

Russians complicate admission to schools in TOT: details from the CNS

When a child enters school in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, a personal application from both parents is required. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), reports UNN.

Details

According to the CNS, now, for a child to enter a captured school, the occupiers require a personally written application from both parents, regardless of their location and family relationships. 

The occupiers have come up with a way to force people to return to the temporarily occupied territories. Now, for a child to enter a captured school, a personally written application from both parents is required - regardless of where they are and whether they live together

- the CNS post reads.

"The goal is obvious: to drag as many people as possible to the TOT, conduct filtration, intimidate, recruit," the National Resistance Center believes.

Recall

In occupied Berdyansk, eight Ukrainian teenagers were handed passports of the aggressor country. This was timed to coincide with the "80th anniversary of the victory", which is an act of forced passportization.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

