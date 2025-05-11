Russians complicate admission to schools in TOT: details from the CNS
Kyiv • UNN
The occupiers demand personal applications from both parents for a child to enter school in the TOT. This is done to lure people to the occupied territories and conduct filtration.
When a child enters school in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, a personal application from both parents is required. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), reports UNN.
Details
According to the CNS, now, for a child to enter a captured school, the occupiers require a personally written application from both parents, regardless of their location and family relationships.
The occupiers have come up with a way to force people to return to the temporarily occupied territories. Now, for a child to enter a captured school, a personally written application from both parents is required - regardless of where they are and whether they live together
"The goal is obvious: to drag as many people as possible to the TOT, conduct filtration, intimidate, recruit," the National Resistance Center believes.
Recall
In occupied Berdyansk, eight Ukrainian teenagers were handed passports of the aggressor country. This was timed to coincide with the "80th anniversary of the victory", which is an act of forced passportization.
