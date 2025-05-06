In the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Donetsk region, Russian occupiers are recruiting Ukrainian orphan children into their terrorist army. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNS), UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the occupiers "have taken up the most vulnerable - children from orphanages."

Those who did not manage to be deported to Siberia or Tuva are now being "processed" right on the spot. But not by teachers - but by military men in tunics - said in the CNS.

There they cited the example of how an ensemble of song and dance of the armed forces of the Russian Federation performed in an orphanage in front of children.

Under the guise of "culture" they impose the cult of the army, war and "great Russia". The Kremlin is preparing new cannon fodder: children who lost their parents due to the aggression of the Russian Federation are being turned into soldiers for future wars. They replace love with hatred. Guardianship - with drill - the statement reads.

The CNS believes that such actions - "are not just propaganda - it is a crime against humanity."

In the occupied Crimea are returning the practice of awarding points for students' behavior, as in the times of the USSR. This is done to put pressure on families who speak Ukrainian or do not accept the "Russian world".

The Kremlin is involving Ukrainian children in paramilitary sects in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS