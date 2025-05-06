$41.710.11
The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

In Donetsk region, Russians recruit orphaned children into the army using "culture" - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

In the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, the occupiers are recruiting Ukrainian orphaned children into their army. They are being processed by the military, imposing a cult of war and hatred towards Ukraine.

In Donetsk region, Russians recruit orphaned children into the army using "culture" - CNS

In the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Donetsk region, Russian occupiers are recruiting Ukrainian orphan children into their terrorist army. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNS), UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the occupiers "have taken up the most vulnerable - children from orphanages."

Those who did not manage to be deported to Siberia or Tuva are now being "processed" right on the spot. But not by teachers - but by military men in tunics

- said in the CNS.

There they cited the example of how an ensemble of song and dance of the armed forces of the Russian Federation performed in an orphanage in front of children.

Under the guise of "culture" they impose the cult of the army, war and "great Russia". The Kremlin is preparing new cannon fodder: children who lost their parents due to the aggression of the Russian Federation are being turned into soldiers for future wars. They replace love with hatred. Guardianship - with drill

- the statement reads.

The CNS believes that such actions - "are not just propaganda - it is a crime against humanity."

Recall

In the occupied Crimea are returning the practice of awarding points for students' behavior, as in the times of the USSR. This is done to put pressure on families who speak Ukrainian or do not accept the "Russian world".

The Kremlin is involving Ukrainian children in paramilitary sects in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS03.05.25, 00:14 • 16248 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Donetsk
