Number of injured in Odesa from Russia's night attack has risen to 5

In Odesa, the number of victims of Russia's massive drone attack overnight has increased to 5 people, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa RMA, reported on Wednesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Currently, 5 people are known to have been injured as a result of the night enemy attack - Lysak reported.

According to him, four people received assistance on the spot. One person sought medical attention independently.

The condition of all victims is satisfactory, the head of the RMA indicated.

Addition

Odesa region was again subjected to a massive drone attack by Russia, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged, 4 people were rescued from under the rubble in Odesa, initially it was known that one person was injured.