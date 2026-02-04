Number of injured in Odesa from Russia's night attack has risen to 5

$43.190.22
The first day of talks in Abu Dhabi has concluded, they will continue on Thursday - Axios
02:49 PM • 850 views
EU ambassadors approved a €90 billion loan for Ukraine - media
10:29 AM • 12704 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
09:59 AM • 21006 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
09:58 AM • 16969 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
February 4, 07:36 AM • 20748 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 34710 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 49819 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM • 39827 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
February 3, 04:50 PM • 36976 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Popular news
Occupiers blow themselves up on their own mines in the Dnipro Delta – ATESH reportFebruary 4, 05:00 AM • 21184 views
Snowfalls in Japan: death toll rises to 35, snow cover exceeds 2, and in some places 4 metersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:46 AM • 33471 views
Critical infrastructure damaged, one person injured in Odesa region due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoFebruary 4, 06:41 AM • 21080 views
Abu Dhabi Talks: Russians Make No Concessions on Ukraine - ISWFebruary 4, 07:33 AM • 38927 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 17860 views
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 18111 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 54644 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 56064 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 94997 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 103349 views
Princess Diana's sweatshirt, which became part of fashion history, is available online againPhoto02:18 PM • 1018 views
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM • 25352 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM • 25065 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM • 27718 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 34368 views
Number of injured in Odesa from Russia's night attack has risen to 5

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2498 views

In Odesa, the number of people injured in Russia's massive night drone attack has increased to 5. Four received assistance on the spot, one sought help independently, and all are in satisfactory condition.

Number of injured in Odesa from Russia's night attack has risen to 5

In Odesa, the number of victims of Russia's massive drone attack overnight has increased to 5 people, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa RMA, reported on Wednesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Currently, 5 people are known to have been injured as a result of the night enemy attack

- Lysak reported.

According to him, four people received assistance on the spot. One person sought medical attention independently.

The condition of all victims is satisfactory, the head of the RMA indicated.

Addition

Odesa region was again subjected to a massive drone attack by Russia, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged, 4 people were rescued from under the rubble in Odesa, initially it was known that one person was injured.

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
