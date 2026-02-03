The number of injured in Kyiv after Russia's night attack has risen to 6 people
Kyiv • UNN
Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, reported an increase in the number of injured to six people. Earlier, five injured people were reported, two of whom were hospitalized with lacerations.
As a result of Russia's night attack, the number of injured in Kyiv has increased to 6. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, UNN reports.
After the enemy's night attack, the number of injured increased to six people
Earlier it was known that five people were injured in Kyiv as a result of the enemy attack. A man and a woman with cut wounds were hospitalized from the damaged building in the Dnipro district.