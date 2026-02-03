The number of injured in Kyiv after Russia's night attack has risen to 6 people

As a result of Russia's night attack, the number of injured in Kyiv has increased to 6. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, UNN reports.

In Kyiv, water was drained from heating systems in over 1,100 homes without heat after a Russian attack - mayor

Earlier it was known that five people were injured in Kyiv as a result of the enemy attack. A man and a woman with cut wounds were hospitalized from the damaged building in the Dnipro district.