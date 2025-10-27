The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leading

In just nine months of 2025, law enforcement officers registered 1243 offenses for violating road safety rules by persons driving vehicles while intoxicated, which is already 22 offenses more than in the same period of 2024. The largest number of violations were recorded in Dnipropetrovsk, Lviv, and Sumy regions, and more than 400 proceedings have already been sent to court. This was reported to a journalist of UNN by the Office of the Prosecutor General in response to a request.

As reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, in the period from January to September 2025, 1243 criminal offenses under Article 286-1 (violation of road safety rules or vehicle operation by persons driving vehicles while intoxicated) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine were registered in Ukraine.

526 proceedings were closed and 403 were sent to court. The largest number of offenses were recorded in Dnipropetrovsk (136), Lviv (89), and Sumy (77) regions.

In 2024, 1718 offenses were registered under the specified article, 747 cases were closed, and 599 were sent to court. Last year, the leaders among the regions in committing these offenses were Volyn (115), Dnipropetrovsk (169), and Lviv (134) regions.

In addition, last year, for the period January-September, 1221 offenses were registered under the specified article, 482 were closed, and 385 were sent to court.

The Office of the Prosecutor General also reported that in the first 9 months of this year, 52 offenses were registered under Article 287 (putting technically faulty vehicles into operation or other violation of their operation) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. In the same period of 2024, there were 46 offenses, and in total for 2024, there were 57.

This year, 3 cases were closed, and 12 were sent to court.

During the specified period of 2024, 8 cases were closed, and 12 were sent to court. In total for 2024, 12 cases were closed, and 15 were sent to court.

In addition, under Article 276-1 (professional activity by a crew member or air traffic control by an air traffic controller (traffic service controller) while intoxicated or under the influence of narcotic or psychotropic substances), no offenses have been recorded in the last three years.

