Drunk driver caused fatal accident near Odesa: 67-year-old woman killed - National Police

A tragic road accident occurred in the city of Biliaivka, Odesa district, resulting in the death of a pedestrian. According to the Odesa Oblast police, the accident happened on October 19 around 9:00 AM, writes UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data, a 44-year-old driver of a Skoda car, while intoxicated, lost control, drove onto the roadside, and hit a 67-year-old woman, after which he crashed into a roadside fence – the car overturned.

Unfortunately, the victim died. A sobriety test of the driver showed that he was drunk – said Dmytro Sliuta, head of the crime investigation department in the field of transport of the investigative department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa Oblast.

An investigative and operational group, patrol police, and forensic experts worked at the scene, documenting all the circumstances of the incident.

Criminal proceedings

Based on the road accident, investigators initiated criminal proceedings under Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – "Violation of road safety rules or vehicle operation by a person driving while intoxicated, which caused the death of the victim."

Minibus overturns on Kyiv-Odesa highway: at least eight people injured

This crime provides for up to 10 years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to drive a vehicle for the same period.

Law enforcement officers detained the driver in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The issue of notifying him of suspicion and choosing a preventive measure is currently being decided. As part of the investigation, a number of forensic examinations will be appointed to establish the full circumstances of the tragedy.

Near Odesa, a truck driver hit two soldiers near a checkpoint: they could not be saved