Drunk driver caused fatal accident near Odesa: 67-year-old woman killed - National Police
Kyiv • UNN
In Biliaivka, a 44-year-old intoxicated Skoda driver drove onto the roadside, hit a 67-year-old woman, and crashed into a fence. The victim died on the spot, the driver was detained.
A tragic road accident occurred in the city of Biliaivka, Odesa district, resulting in the death of a pedestrian. According to the Odesa Oblast police, the accident happened on October 19 around 9:00 AM, writes UNN.
Details
According to preliminary data, a 44-year-old driver of a Skoda car, while intoxicated, lost control, drove onto the roadside, and hit a 67-year-old woman, after which he crashed into a roadside fence – the car overturned.
Unfortunately, the victim died. A sobriety test of the driver showed that he was drunk
An investigative and operational group, patrol police, and forensic experts worked at the scene, documenting all the circumstances of the incident.
Criminal proceedings
Based on the road accident, investigators initiated criminal proceedings under Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – "Violation of road safety rules or vehicle operation by a person driving while intoxicated, which caused the death of the victim."
This crime provides for up to 10 years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to drive a vehicle for the same period.
Law enforcement officers detained the driver in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The issue of notifying him of suspicion and choosing a preventive measure is currently being decided. As part of the investigation, a number of forensic examinations will be appointed to establish the full circumstances of the tragedy.
