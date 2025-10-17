$41.640.12
The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
01:38 PM • 3484 views
VR Committee on National Security assessed the level of mobilization in UkraineVideo
11:59 AM • 10120 views
Olena Sosedka: We learned through practice, and they learned on TikTok. Why do children know more about money than we did at their age?
11:57 AM • 9600 views
Hungary must execute ICC arrest warrant for Putin - German Foreign Ministry
11:03 AM • 13066 views
Active cyclone to bring rains and cold snap to Ukraine: weather forecast until the end of the week
October 17, 08:14 AM • 20036 views
What is Ukraine counting on?: a member of the national security committee on the possibility of providing Tomahawk amid Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump
October 17, 07:15 AM • 45057 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
October 17, 05:53 AM • 28517 views
The enemy lost 29,000 servicemen in September: Syrskyi on the disruption of the Russian spring-summer offensive campaign
October 16, 09:15 PM • 59021 views
"We need them too": Trump made a statement regarding the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
October 16, 07:40 PM • 61476 views
Zelenskyy arrived in Washington to meet with Donald TrumpVideo
Minibus overturns on Kyiv-Odesa highway: at least eight people injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 414 views

A minibus overturned on the Kyiv-Odesa highway near the village of Khomynka, injuring at least eight people. Police and medics are working at the scene, and traffic is hampered.

Minibus overturns on Kyiv-Odesa highway: at least eight people injured

A serious accident occurred on the Kyiv-Odesa highway - a minibus overturned. According to preliminary data, at least eight people were injured. Police and medics are working at the scene, traffic is difficult, UNN reports with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa Oblast.

Traffic is difficult on the Kyiv-Odesa highway near the village of Khomynka as a result of a road accident. It has been preliminarily established that at least eight people were injured when a minibus overturned. Police officers are working at the scene to regulate traffic, and ambulance doctors are providing medical assistance.

- the message says.

Social media additionally reports that the minibus driver allegedly "fell asleep at the wheel and drove into oncoming traffic." Footage of the accident is also being published online.

"All circumstances of the accident are being established. We ask you to take this information into account when choosing your route," the police added.

Earlier, UNN wrote that in Odesa region on the morning of October 17, a 63-year-old truck driver hit two servicemen near a mobile checkpoint. Two servicemen, aged 34 and 36, died as a result of the accident.

