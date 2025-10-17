Minibus overturns on Kyiv-Odesa highway: at least eight people injured

A serious accident occurred on the Kyiv-Odesa highway - a minibus overturned. According to preliminary data, at least eight people were injured. Police and medics are working at the scene, traffic is difficult, UNN reports with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa Oblast.

Traffic is difficult on the Kyiv-Odesa highway near the village of Khomynka as a result of a road accident. It has been preliminarily established that at least eight people were injured when a minibus overturned. Police officers are working at the scene to regulate traffic, and ambulance doctors are providing medical assistance. - the message says.

Social media additionally reports that the minibus driver allegedly "fell asleep at the wheel and drove into oncoming traffic." Footage of the accident is also being published online.

"All circumstances of the accident are being established. We ask you to take this information into account when choosing your route," the police added.

Earlier, UNN wrote that in Odesa region on the morning of October 17, a 63-year-old truck driver hit two servicemen near a mobile checkpoint. Two servicemen, aged 34 and 36, died as a result of the accident.