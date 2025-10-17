Near Odesa, a truck driver hit two soldiers near a checkpoint: they could not be saved

In Odesa region, two servicemen, aged 34 and 36, died in a road accident. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Odesa region.

Details

The accident occurred on the morning of October 17, around 7 a.m., on the highway near the village of Sukhyi Lyman. According to the investigation, a 63-year-old truck driver hit two servicemen who were near a mobile checkpoint. The driver later explained that he did not notice the servicemen.

One of the servicemen died on the spot, the second died during transportation to the hospital.

During the driver's sobriety test, it was found that he was sober. All circumstances of the incident are currently being established.

Recall

Ukrainian actor and serviceman Oleksiy Nakonechnyi, known by the call sign "Artist", died in a road accident while returning from vacation. He is survived by his wife and three-month-old son.